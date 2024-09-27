Massachusetts couple indicted for illegally voting in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple is facing charges after investigators say they illegally voted in a trio of elections in New Hampshire in recent years.

A Merrimack County grand jury returned six indictments this week charging both Joshua Urovitch, 56, and Lisa Urovitch, 54, with three felony counts of wrongful voting, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella said the indictments allege that the Urovitches voted multiple times in Concord, New Hampshire, despite living in Ashland, Massachusetts.

The Urovitches are accused of illegally voting in general elections in November 2020 and November 2022, as well as a Concord School District Election in November 2022.

An arraignment date for the Urovitches is set for Oct. 7 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

There were no additional details available.

