Massachusetts community collecting donations ahead of SNAP benefits lapse

MATHEUN, Mass. — A citywide food drive is underway in Methuen to help feed residents who won’t be getting their SNAP benefits for the month of November.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that no benefits will be issued on Saturday, Nov. 1, because of the ongoing government shutdown.

42 million Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Governor Maura Healey said more than 1 million people across Massachusetts rely on SNAP assistance. 10,333 of them live in Methuen.

The city of Methuen is collecting donations at eight drop-off locations, including at the Methuen Senior Activity Center at 77 Lowell Street.

It will all be handed out at the senior center starting this Saturday.

The center’s executive director told Boston 25 News she’s happy to step up for her community.

“SNAP is near and dear to my heart. I’ve helped a lot of seniors get on this program,” said Susan Riccio, Executive Director of the Methuen Senior Activity Center. “To know that they’re going to be hungry, that’s just not right.”

Other drop-off locations include Methuen City Hall, all four of the city’s fire stations, Nevins Library, and the Quinn Building.

The city has announced two times for people to pick up donations at the Methuen Senior Activity Center: Saturday, Nov. 1, between 7am and 12pm and Wednesday, Nov. 5, between noon and 8pm.

Those picking up will be required to show proof of Methuen residency and that they qualify for SNAP, WIC, heating and fuel assistance, or veterans’ assistance.

“If our federal government can’t get their act together, we’ll do our part,” said Methuen Mayor D.J. Beauregard. “This is not political issue. It’s a human one.”

City officials said about 19 percent of Methuen residents depend on SNAP benefits to feed their families from month to month.

Local pantries are already struggling to keep their shelves stocked as it is.

