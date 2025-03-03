Massachusetts AG to unveil new regulations targeting ‘junk fees’

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is expected to share how the state will implement new consumer protection regulations to prohibit “junk fees.”

“Junk fees” are sometimes referred to as “convenience fees’ or “service fees” on a bill.

They’re usually a surprise and hike up the price of your overall purchase.

Campbell’s announcement today is expected to include “junk fees” related to trial and subscription offers.

AG Campbell first proposed regulations to combat “junk fees” back in November of 2023.

That proposal included no longer allowing companies to hike prices above advertised prices and instead require the businesses to disclose the total price of a product at the time it’s presented to the consumer.

That includes all fees, interest, charges, or other necessary expenses.

Campbell also wants businesses to tell people whether fees are optional or required, and simplify the process for cancelling trial offers and recurring charges.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said common junk fees include:

Fees for overdraft or nonsufficient funds

Late fees for not paying a bill on time

Convenience fees

Prepaid card fees

Closing costs and homebuying fees

The AG said “junk fees” unfairly hinder consumers from making price comparisons when shopping since they are often undisclosed when prices are publicly marketed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

