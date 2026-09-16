Massachusetts advocates push to raise $72.80 monthly allowance for nursing home residents

An effort on Beacon Hill is seeking to increase the amount of money that many nursing home and other long-term care residents in Massachusetts receive each month for personal expenses.

The issue was the focus of a conversation on Boston 25 News at 3, where Noah Daube Valois, a junior at Vassar College and creator of The $72.80 Project podcast, joined Kerry Kavanaugh to discuss the state’s Personal Needs Allowance, commonly known as PNA.

The Personal Needs Allowance is the monthly amount available to many nursing home and care home residents to pay for personal necessities not otherwise covered. Advocates argue the current allowance of $72.80 per month is insufficient to meet residents’ everyday needs.

During the interview, Kavanaugh asked Valois how he became aware of the financial challenges many seniors face while living on the allowance. The discussion also explored where PNA funding comes from and how Massachusetts compares with other states.

Valois also discussed the goals of the $72.80 Project, a new podcast aimed at raising awareness about the issue and highlighting the experiences of residents who

Supporters of increasing the allowance say a higher monthly amount would help residents better afford basic personal items and improve their quality of life.

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