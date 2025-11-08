Mass. woman wanted in parental kidnapping arrested at New Hampshire hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman wanted in connection with a parental kidnapping case has been arrested in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Angelica Gomez, 35, was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gomez was wanted for allegedly kidnapping and endangering a minor relative in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood in October 2025.

Authorities say the child was safely recovered during the arrest.

Gomez is currently charged as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting arraignment in New Hampshire before being extradited to Massachusetts.

Multiple agencies assisted with the arrest of Gomes, including the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, District of New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force, the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit, and the Manchester Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

