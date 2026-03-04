Mass. woman reported missing last seen in Florida, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing woman from Auburn.
Jennifer Remillard, 47, with a last known address in Auburn, has been reported as a missing person, police said in a statement on Tuesday night.
She was last seen on Jan. 31 in Sarasota, Florida, police said.
Police described Remillard as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having blonde hair.
Remillard has been known to travel across the country. Police said she is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with the Massachusetts license plate RS11JR.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call Auburn Police at 508-832-7777 or send an email to Keith.Chipman@auburnmasspolice.org.
Texts or emails can also be sent totextatip@auburnmasspolice.org.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
