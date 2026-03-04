Mass. woman reported missing last seen in Florida, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing woman from Auburn.

Jennifer Remillard, 47, with a last known address in Auburn, has been reported as a missing person, police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

She was last seen on Jan. 31 in Sarasota, Florida, police said.

Police described Remillard as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having blonde hair.

Jennifer Remillard (Auburn Police Department)

Remillard has been known to travel across the country. Police said she is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with the Massachusetts license plate RS11JR.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call Auburn Police at 508-832-7777 or send an email to Keith.Chipman@auburnmasspolice.org.

Texts or emails can also be sent totextatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

