Mass. woman racks up $20K in medical bills after ‘freak accident’ involving bat

A Massachusetts woman racked up a giant medical bill following a “freak accident” involving a bat while on a trip to Arizona.

Erica Kahn, of Westford, traveled to the Grand Canyon State with her dad last year after she was laid off from her job.

While taking photos of the sky in a national park, a bat suddenly flew toward her face and ended up in her mouth when she screamed.

“It was a freak accident. I’m not sure what part of the bat was there, but there was definitely a, I got a taste of it, which was pretty gross. And it tastes a little earthy, a little sweet, if you’re wondering,” Kahn recalled.

Kahn spit the bat out, but her dad, who is a doctor, recommended she get rabies shots after the incident.

Kahn ended up being billed $20,000 because she lost her insurance after she was laid off and didn’t sign up for COBRA.

She says she’s in the process of negotiating to get those bills reduced, but wanted to share her story with the public about the risky decision of not having insurance.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group