Mass. woman plans to ‘go out for lunch’ after winning $100-a-week-for-life on $1 scratch ticket

BOSTON — Could you use an extra $100 a week for life? A Massachusetts woman is enjoying exactly that after a recent win, state lottery officials said Friday.

Christine Miller of Greenfield has won a $100-a-week-for-life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$100 a Week for Life” $1 instant ticket game that went on sale on Feb. 18.

Miller chose the annuity option on her prize and received an initial lump sum payment of $5,200, before taxes, for the first year’s winnings.

Christine Miller (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Starting in year two, she will receive weekly payments of $100, before taxes, for the rest of her life.

Miller said she plans to have some fun and go out for lunch with her new winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, 317 Federal St. in Greenfield.

The store will receive a $1,040 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

