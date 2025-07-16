Mass. woman left baby, dog in unlocked car while playing slots at casino, police say

TIVERTON, R.I. — A Massachusetts woman was arrested after police say she left a baby and a dog alone inside her unlocked car while she gambled at a casino in Rhode Island.

Elyse Busch, 35, of Onset, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Newport District Court on a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child, according to the Tiverton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an infant left unattended in a white Toyota on the upper level of the Bally’s Tiverton Casino parking garage on Saturday, July 12, around 7 a.m., found a 15-month-old asleep in a car seat, along with a small dog, Tiverton Police Captain Michael Miguel said in a news release.

Busch was identified as the owner of the Toyota after a check of the vehicle’s registration. After a review of surveillance footage, police said officers found Busch inside the casino playing a slot machine.

"The surveillance video confirmed Busch had been inside the casino for over thirty minutes," the news release stated.

The infant was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation, and police alerted the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The child was later released to a family member.

Busch has since been released on $3,000 bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group