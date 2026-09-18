Mass. Most Wanted fugitive charged with 2015 murder in Lawrence to be arraigned

One of the state’s most wanted fugitives will be arraigned on murder charges on Friday.

Yssael Lantigua-Alecon is facing charges in connection to his alleged involvement in the 2015 murder of a 21-year-old in a Lawrence restaurant.

Lantigua-Alecon, formerly of Methuen, was arrested in the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains this summer.

Soon after the murder, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but tracking him down proved to be difficult. Police said he was originally from the Dominican Republic, and he had a history of creating fake names, with possibly up to six different aliases.

Lantigua-Alecon was featured in the Boston 25 series “New England’s Unsolved” by Bob Ward. His investigation highlighted the surveillance video showing the shooting and the search for him.

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