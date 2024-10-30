Mass. woman driving school van arrested for OUI with students on board, state police say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who was driving erratically in a school van was arrested Tuesday for operating under the influence of liquor with students on board, officials said.

Rebecca Shing, 34, of Somerset, is facing charges of OUI alcohol and four counts of child endangerment OUI alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers stopped a Grand Caravan with a school bus plate for erratic operation on Route 140 south in New Bedford around 2:30 p.m. and identified the driver as Shing, state police said.

Four children and one other adult were in the van at the time of Shing’s arrest.

Shing was booked at the state police Dartmouth Barracks.

It wasn’t clear when Shing will be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

