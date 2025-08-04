Mass. woman claims her identity, credentials were stolen by a North Carolina woman to land a job

HYDE PARK, Mass. — A Hyde Park woman says she’s been the victim of identity theft for over a year now by a North Carolina woman posing as her for credentials to land a job.

Jean Alessi-Chinetti has worked as an ultrasound tech at Tufts Medical Center for 17 years. She’s lived in the Boston area, she says, all her life.

Sunday night, she told Boston 25 she received a duplicate license in the mail last July.

She claims the registry of motor vehicles told her a woman called over the phone requesting the duplicate license for travel.

Alessi-Chinetti said she was forced to renew her license.

In January, she had to renew her car’s registration.

Two weeks later, she says, it still hadn’t arrived at her home.

She asked the RMV, “What mailing address? They go, ‘In Delaware!’”

The RMV allegedly told her that a woman had called them in October to have her address changed for contracting work in Delaware.

In March, she reportedly received an unexpected 1095-C in the mail from a medical staffing agency.

“Oh yes, that’s because you work at a hospital in Maryland,” recalled Alessi-Chinetti. “Yeah, you’re a travelling nurse in Maryland.’ I said ‘One, I’m not a nurse. Two, I don’t work in Maryland. I’m in Boston, I live in Boston. I’ve had the same job for 17 years.”

She told Boston 25 the next month, she realized her social security statement wasn’t consistent with her W-2.

Days later, she received a collection notice from Maryland property managers for $10,000 in overdue rent.

The company, she says, sent her the North Carolina driver’s license of Jenine Marie Ellis.

She explained, “Same maiden last name. She was an ultrasound tech. She had her credentials revoked. She probably went on to the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Stenographers and did a verification.”

Alessi-Chinetti claims she has been working with Raleigh’s police department. She told Boston 25, Jenine Marie Ellis was arrested on Friday in North Carolina.

She finished, “Hopefully she’s there for a long time.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Raleigh police and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

