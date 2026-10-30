A.J. Brown playing Sunday for Patriots? What Mike Vrabel revealed ahead of Dolphins game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins as he deals with ankle and knee injuries.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced Brown’s game status Friday.

Brown attempted to participate in practice on Wednesday but couldn’t finish the session, according to Vrabel. He hasn’t practiced since.

“We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and then we’ll make a decision,” Vrabel said of Brown.

LIVE: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/30 https://t.co/kt3VdKhvwL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 30, 2026

His uncertain status adds to New England’s wide receiver concerns.

Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs are already ruled out, leaving the Patriots thin at the position heading into Sunday’s matchup. If Brown sits, they would be down to Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism III.

Vrabel also said running back TreVeyon Henderson is questionable.

The Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

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