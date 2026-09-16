Mass. State Police trooper taken to hospital after crash on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-95 in Westwood.

According to police, around 8:35 on Wednesday, a State Police cruiser was struck as a result of a nearby two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound in Westwood, near University Avenue.

The Trooper was transported by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At least one person involved in the initial two-vehicle crash also sustained minor injuries.

All northbound lanes were reopened by 9:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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