SALISBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been hospitalized with serious injuries after his cruiser was struck on I-95 South.

State Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m., when a State Trooper had pulled his vehicle over on Interstate 95 South (prior to Interstate 495) in Salisbury to remove a ladder from the left travel lane.

Once the ladder was removed, the trooper went back into his cruiser when it was suddenly struck by another vehicle.

Additional troopers, alongside Salisbury EMS, responded to the scene to treat the injured trooper and driver.

Video captured by a Boston 25 viewer shows the aftermath of the crash.

Mass. State Police Trooper seriously injured following crash on interstate (FRANK DELISI)

The trooper was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, and the operator of the other vehicle was transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

MassDOT also responded to the scene to clear debris from the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

