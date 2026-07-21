Pedestrian killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-95 in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a pedestrian was in a traffic lane on I-95 in Seabrook when they were struck by a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Pablo Velez, 52, of East Hartford, Connecticut, remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation, New Hampshire state police say.

Northbound lanes on the highway were closed for around two hours before reopening around 10:15 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

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