Mass. State Police trooper hospitalized after cruiser crash

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash on a highway in Wellesley on Friday.

State police say the trooper was involved in a two-car crash on Route 9 near the Interstate 95-Route 128 interchange during the morning commute.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the trooper’s injuries or if the other driver in the crash was hurt.

Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

