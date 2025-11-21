Mass. State Police investigating after alleged human skull found encased in concrete

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after an alleged human skull was found encased in concrete.

According to State Police, the skull was found dug up at the Black Falcon Pier terminal.

They went on to say that at this time, they could confirm whether the skull was human or not, and are awaiting analysis.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

