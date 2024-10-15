Mass. State Police identify man who was struck, killed by tree limb that fell in his yard

GRAFTON, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Massachusetts man who died after he was struck by a tree limb that fell in his yard over the weekend.

Denis Desrosiers, 86, of Grafton, was outside of his home in Worcester County town when the limb crashed down on top of him just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Desrosiers was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” state police said in a statement.

State police detectives assigned to the agency’s Worcester unit are assisting Grafton officials with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

