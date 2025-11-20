Mass. State Police conducting massive new search for fugitive Aaron Pennington

GARDNER, Mass. — Mass State Police returned to Gardner on Thursday, renewing their search for suspected killer Aaron Pennington.

Gardner’s Camp Collier was Ground Zero in the search for Aaron Pennington, the man authorities say shot and killed his wife, Breanne Pennington, in their Gardner home two years ago. He has not been seen since.

Shortly after Breanne’s murder, Aaron Pennington’s BMW was located in the woods near Camp Collier, but Aaron himself was gone.

“Very frustrating, it’s never happened to us. In the time we’ve been in the unit. This is a very unique case,” Mass State Police VFAS Det. Lt John Sullivan told me.

Back at Camp Collier, the Mass State Police SERT team and VFAS units hit the ground with troopers, dogs, ATVs, and the Air Wing was deployed.

MSP also searched nearby islands. It is the 9th search of the area since the murder.

“What could you possibly find after two years?” I asked Det. Lt. Sullivan.

“Hopefully anything. A clue, remains, or lack thereof. Anything. We’re trying to find something to steer us in a new direction or maybe have closure,” Sullivan said.

Breanne Pennington’s family is paying close attention to the search.

“This was a well-planned-out execution,” Brenda Hull, Breanne’s aunt, told me. “Aaron had been planning this for upwards of a year.”

Brenda told me she is grateful that the Massachusetts State Police have not forgotten her niece.

“Do you feel that Aaron Pennington is still alive?” I asked.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Brenda said. “I feel that it is wise that the police are doing their due diligence.”

The search ended without any sign of Aaron Pennington’s whereabouts; however, Det. Lt Sullivan tells me the hunt for Pennington continues.

“We’re just not going to stop. We’re going to start over. If that doesn’t give us anything new, we are going to start over again,” Sullivan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

