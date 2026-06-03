Tractor trailer takes down power lines in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — A tractor trailer took down power lines in Revere this afternoon, and many are currently without power in the area.

According to officials, it happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Squire Road and McCoba Street.

The truck driver was already out of the truck when police arrived on scene.

The lights on Squire Road are currently not working, and around 1,400 are without power. National Grid is in route and should be the scene to assist shortly, Revere police said,

Police said traffic is not being permitted to cross Squire Road, and traffic is being diverted to both Copeland Cr and Brown Ct at both ends to reverse direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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