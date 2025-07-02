Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to buy condo, help kids with $1M Powerball prize

SOMERSET, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to purchase a condo after winning a $1 million Powerball prize.

Yaowarat Pine, of Somerset, won the prize in the game’s multi-state drawing on May 14 and claimed her winnings on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Pine won the prize after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing.

In addition to buying a condo, Pine said she plans to help her children with the winnings.

Pine purchased her winning ticket at Sing-Ha Liquors at 27 Market Street in Swansea.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

