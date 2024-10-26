Mass. State Lottery winner: Taunton man wins $1 million prize on scratch ticket game

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket game.

Michael Barber Jr. of Taunton is the winner of the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright” instant ticket game.

He chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Barber Jr. said he plans on putting the winnings towards travel and home repairs.

He purchased his winning ticket at Regal Wine & Spirits, 365 Bay St. in Taunton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright” ticket is one of six holiday-themed tickets that launched on October 15. In addition to chances to win top prizes ranging from $500 to $2.5 million, players can enter non-winning holiday tickets into a drawing for chances to win cash prizes from $100 to $10,000.

