Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at Elks Lodge

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $25,000 a year for life prize on a ticket he purchased at a local Elks Lodge.

Joseph Lacey, of Dedham, matched the first five numbers on his Lucky for Life ticket in a drawing held on September 20, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Lacey chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000. He told the Lottery that he plans to purchase a new motorcycle and share his winnings with his wife.

The winning Quic Pic ticket was purchased at Boston Elks Lodge on Morrell Street in West Roxbury.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group