Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $20,000 a month for 10 years in scratch ticket game

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won $20,000 a month for 10 years in a scratch ticket game.

Barry Seguin of New Bedford chose the annuity option on his “Decade of Dollars” prize and received his first year of payments for a total of $240,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Starting next October, he will receive monthly payments of $20,000 for the next nine years. He plans on investing with his winnings.

Seguin purchased his winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 2886 Acushnet Ave in New Bedford.

The store receives a $24,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

