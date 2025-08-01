Mass. State Lottery winner: Man stops to get slushies for kids, wins $2M Powerball prize

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who stopped at a convenience store to get slushies for his kids also bought a Powerball ticket, which ended up winning a big prize.

Christopher Williams, of Fall River, won a $2 million prize on a ticket he purchased in the multi-state game’s drawing on June 30, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.

Williams hit the prize after the first five numbers on his “Quic Pic” ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing.

By playing the Power Play option for an additional $1, Williams was able to turn a $1 million prize into $2 million, the Lottery noted.

Williams told the Lottery that he was out for a walk with his kids to get slushies when he decided to buy a Powerball ticket after not playing the game for a couple of months.

Williams plans to buy a house, invest, and take care of his children with his winnings.

He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms at 64 Stevens Street in Fall River.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

