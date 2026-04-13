Mass. State Lottery winner: Local soccer coach wins $1M prize on $5 scratch ticket

LUDLOW, Mass. — A local soccer coach is celebrating after winning a $1 million prize on a $5 scratch ticket.

Gregory Kolodziey, of Ludlow, chose the cash option on his “$1,000,000 Ultimate 7” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Kolodziey told the Lottery that he plans to use some of his winnings to help youth sports programs in Ludlow.

He purchased his winning ticket at Liquor Mart at 1345 Burnett Road in Chicopee.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

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