Mass. State Lottery winner: Father-to-be wins $2,500-a-week-for-life grand prize

WESTFIELD, Mass. — A father-to-be has won a $2,500-a-week-for-life grand prize after purchasing a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket at a local gas station.

Dylan Jacobus, of Otis, won the top prize in the Lottery’s “$2,500 a Week for Life” $10 instant ticket game. Jacobus opted for the cash payout and received a one-time payment of $2 million before taxes.

Jacobus said he plans to use the winnings to support his growing family as he and his wife prepare to welcome their first child.

He told the Lottery he is “grateful to have this opportunity to put us in the right direction and set us up for success.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Y Express, located at 330 East Main Street in Westfield.

As a result of selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $26,000 bonus.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group