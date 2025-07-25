Mass. State Lottery winner: $4M prize won on scratch ticket sold at North Shore store

DANVERS, Mass. — A $4 million prize was recently won on a scratch ticket sold at a store on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

SAT Revocable Trust of Peabody claimed the “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler” instant ticket game prize and opted to receive it in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

Trustee Russell Goldberg told the Massachusetts State Lottery that his client plans to help others through charitable donations and enjoy the winnings with their family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Food Shop at 37 High Street in Danvers.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

