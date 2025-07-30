Mass. State Lottery reveals net profit, total prize payouts for fiscal year 2025

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery raked in more money than expected during fiscal year 2025, even though sales were down slightly, State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced this week.

The Lottery produced an estimated $1.065 billion in net profit for the Commonwealth from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, exceeding a projected return of $1.050 billion, according to Goldberg.

“I am proud of our team’s performance, as we continue to face an ever-evolving and changing industry,” Goldberg, who also serves as Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said in a statement. “Thanks to our retail partners and loyal customers, we are able to provide vital local aid to all 351 communities across Massachusetts.”

For the fifth year in a row, the Lottery delivered more than $1 billion to Bay State cities and towns, according to Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery.

“Thanks to our customers, employees, and statewide retail partners, for the fifth year in a row, we are delivering over $1 billion to our cities and towns,” Bracken said in a statement. “Record-setting Keno sales helped offset the significant drop in Powerball and Mega Millions sales that lotteries across the country have experienced due to a lack of large jackpots. Massachusetts continues to offer one of the strongest portfolios of games available to players, and our record-setting prize payout percentage underscores that player success is at the heart of our operations.”

Overall, Lottery revenues rang in at an estimated $5.962 billion, about $206.8 million lower than the record $6.168 billion set in the fiscal year 2024, Goldberg added.

Jackpot-driven games, Powerball and Mega Millions, are responsible for over 75 percent of the decrease in sales. However, Keno set a record with over $1.285 billion in total sales, a 2.69 percent increase over the $1.252 billion sold in fiscal year 2024.

Lottery players won an estimated $4.416 billion in prizes in fiscal year 2025, including 159 prizes valued at $1 million or more. This includes 148 instant ticket prizes, six Powerball prizes, two Mega Millions prizes, and three Megabucks jackpots.

The largest prize won was a $1 million a year for life prize on the $50 Lifetime Millions instant ticket.

Since selling its first ticket in 1972, the Mass Lottery has generated over $161 billion in revenues, awarded over $114 billion in prizes, and returned over $34 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group