Mass. SJC reinstates first-degree murder conviction for woman who cut baby from friend’s womb

WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts’ highest court on Monday ruled to reinstate a first-degree murder conviction for a woman who beat and strangled her pregnant friend before cutting the unborn baby from the womb.

Julie Corey, who was found guilty in 2014 in the grisly 2009 killing of 23-year-old Darlene Haynes, filed a motion for a new trial in February 2019, arguing that she received ineffective assistance from counsel because trial counsel failed to call a cell phone expert to testify about her location on the night of the murder, according to court documents.

The motion judge, who was also the trial judge, denied Corey’s motion for a new trial, however, that judge vacated her conviction of murder in the first degree on a theory of felony murder after finding that the evidence was insufficient, documents showed.

Corey subsequently appealed the denial of her motion for a new trial, again raising the argument that she received ineffective assistance from counsel. The state, in turn, appealed the judge’s order vacating Corey’s felony murder conviction.

“We agree with the Commonwealth that there was sufficient evidence to find the defendant guilty of felony murder,” the SJC wrote in its ruling. “After reviewing the entire record, we find no basis upon which to reduce the defendant’s conviction.”

Haynes’ body was found by her landlord in a bedroom closet in her apartment on Southgate Street in Worcester in July 2009.

“Upon entering, he [landlord] perceived a “very foul” smell. He went into the victim’s bedroom, walked over to the closet, and pulled on a blanket. A leg fell out. The body was later identified as the victim’s,” documents stated.

Investigators said Corey killed Haynes when she was eight months pregnant, removed her baby girl, and tried to pass the infant, who survived the attack, off as her own.

According to court documents, an autopsy of Haynes revealed “blunt force trauma to her head, an electrical cord wrapped twice around her neck causing strangulation, a nine-inch incision of her abdomen, and missing reproductive organs.”

In conclusion, the SJC wrote, “The evidence was sufficient for a factfinder to conclude that the defendant committed aggravated robbery beyond a reasonable doubt. We thus reinstate the defendant’s conviction of murder in the first degree on a theory of felony murder...we decline to disturb the jury’s verdict in this case.”

