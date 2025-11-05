Mass. sheriff issues urgent update after another woman falls victim to scam, loses $31K

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Another Massachusetts woman fell victim to a costly “missed jury duty” phone scam, prompting an urgent update from a local sheriff’s office.

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott is once again warning residents about scammers claiming to work for local sheriff’s offices or local police departments.

“Please spread the word with your family and friends that the sheriff’s offices and local police do not make calls like this,” McDermott said in a statement. “The callers may threaten you with jail, but you should just hang up and report the call to the police. Do not share any personal information with these callers.”

This latest warning comes after a Weymouth woman in her early 30s called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to “continue a conversation with a lieutenant about an alleged warrant,” a spokesman for McDermott said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

“When the NCSO informed the woman that she was being scammed, she broke down,” the spokesman explained.

The woman then revealed she had already wired two payments of $20,500 and $6,500 to the scammer and sent two other payments of $4,500 and $100 via Apple Pay, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman said she had been talking with the scammer for the past two days about the “warrant.”

Last week, a Sharon woman and a Dedham woman came forward after sending a combined $6,700 to scammers. In both cases, the women transferred the money via Bitcoin kiosks to “missed jury duty” scammers who posed as members of the sheriff’s office and threatened them with detainment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group