Mass. residents at risk of losing SNAP, EBT benefits as government shutdown drags on

BOSTON — As the federal government shutdown continues, concerns are growing over the future of food assistance programs like SNAP and EBT, which could lose funding as early as November.

Federal workers are already feeling the impact, with many expected to miss their first full paycheck tomorrow. The last payment only covered work completed before the shutdown began on October 1.

Lawmakers are debating bills to compensate essential employees working without pay, while Democrats push for all federal workers—including those furloughed—to be paid. However, the Senate has failed 12 times to pass a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government.

The USDA has warned that it may not have the funds to distribute to food programs in some states next month.

In Massachusetts, where 16% of residents rely on SNAP benefits, Governor Maura Healey is urging federal leaders to act.

“State funding can’t begin to match what the federal government provides. The federal government provides about $240 million a month in SNAP benefits,” Healey said.

She called the situation “devastating,” adding, “People rely on that to eat. I’m at a loss for words.”

Healey said she will meet with her Anti-Hunger Strike Force and is encouraging residents to donate to local food pantries to help those in need.

