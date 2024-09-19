Mass Pike lanes reopened following tractor-trailer rollover that snarled evening commute

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover on Thursday afternoon caused major traffic delays on the Mass Pike.

According to State Police, I-90 westbound closed at mile marker 106 in Westborough around 2:30 p.m. after a box truck driven by a 74-year-old Worcester man rolled over, causing some hazardous materials to spill into the roadway.

The man sustained minor injuries.

Due to the location of the crash, which was in a construction zone, all westbound lanes were blocked by the box truck. Traffic was temporarily diverted off the exit.

Around 4 p.m., a westbound lane was reopened. All lanes reopened at 4:15 p.m., according to MassDOT, and the Route 9 detour was removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police did not say whether or not the driver of the tractor-trailer will face any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

