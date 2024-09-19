Local

Mass Pike lanes reopened following tractor-trailer rollover that snarled evening commute

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover on Thursday afternoon caused major traffic delays on the Mass Pike.

According to State Police, I-90 westbound closed at mile marker 106 in Westborough around 2:30 p.m. after a box truck driven by a 74-year-old Worcester man rolled over, causing some hazardous materials to spill into the roadway.

The man sustained minor injuries.

Due to the location of the crash, which was in a construction zone, all westbound lanes were blocked by the box truck. Traffic was temporarily diverted off the exit.

Around 4 p.m., a westbound lane was reopened. All lanes reopened at 4:15 p.m., according to MassDOT, and the Route 9 detour was removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police did not say whether or not the driver of the tractor-trailer will face any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read