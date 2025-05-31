Mass. Pike lane closures in Newton, Weston to cause heavy delays. Here’s what you need to know

WESTON, Mass. — Weekend lane closures are in effect on the Mass. Pike as crews aim to replace the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad.

The closures on I-90 will be between exits 123 and 125 in Weston and Newton, a two-mile stretch from the Ridgeway Road bridge in Weston to the Commonwealth Avenue overpass in Newton.

MassDOT is reducing traffic to one lane in each direction until Monday at 5 a.m.

“They’ll be demolishing the roof of that existing tunnel and then replacing it with prefabricated bridge unit. This will be happening over the next couple of days,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Peak traffic could cause up to three hours of delays and officials strongly advise drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The project is also temporarily shutting down the commuter rail this weekend.

“They’ll be on shuttle buses, that’s both Amtrak and the MBTA out from as far as Worcester, if you’re coming in, you’re going to be on a shuttle bus; they have their own detour routes that they’ll be using throughout the weekend,” Gulliver said.

Phase two of the project will be the weekend of June 20th. buses.

MassDOT says they are working with state and local law enforcement. Drivers are encouraged to make extra time, but also, most importantly, slow down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

