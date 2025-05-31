I-90 lane closures start, drivers prepare for delays

WESTON, Mass. — A major construction project on I-90 in Newton and Weston is underway.

MassDOT said crews will be demolishing a bridge that runs over the MBTA railroad.

“I was expecting to get back in an hour and a half,” Gregory Freeman said while traveling through Newton. “I think I better plan on two hours, two and a half hours.”

MassDOT is reducing traffic to one lane in each direction until Monday at 5 a.m.

“What they’re doing in three complete days could’ve been done in six overnight shifts,” Newton resident Tim Regan said.

A spokesperson for MassDOT said the lane closures kick off phase one of the construction project between Exits 125 and 125.

“They’ll be demolishing the roof of that existing tunnel and then replacing it with prefabricated bridge unit. This will be happening over the next couple of days,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Peak traffic could cause up to three hours of delays and officials strongly advise drivers to avoid the area if possible.

For Uber driver Fellyphy Desouza, driving on the Mass Pike is usually a big part of the job.

“I have to work, so I mean, explain to the rider maybe, look there’s something going on,” Desouza said. “I feel bad the price might change a little bit.”

The project is also temporarily shutting down the commuter rail this weekend.

“They’ll be on shuttle buses, that’s both Amtrak and the MBTA out from as far as Worcester, if you’re coming in, you’re going to be on a shuttle bus; they have their own detour routes that they’ll be using throughout the weekend,” Gulliver said.

Phase two of the project will be the weekend of June 20th. buses

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group