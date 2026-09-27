Mass. nor’easter wind reports: Town-by-town list of highest rain totals (so far)

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration fall nor’easter is hammering Massachusetts with powerful wind gusts, rain and coastal flooding concerns, with impacts expected to continue into the work week.
A flood watch is in effect for most of Massachusetts through late Monday night as excessive rainfall continues to cause flooding and make some roads impassable.
A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Massachusetts through 8 p.m. Sunday, including Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.
Inland, a high wind warning is in effect for Worcester County through noon Sunday.
Below is a town-by-town list of notable rain totals as of early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
- West Wareham: 5.32 inches
- Buzzards Bay: 5.21 inches
- Bridgewater: 5.17 inches
- Stoughton: 5.04 inches
- Rochester: 5.00 inches
- Acushnet: 4.81 inches
- Westport: 4.46 inches
- Westwood: 4.45 inches
- Milton: 4.36 inches
- Plymouth: 4.24 inches
- Dighton: 4.07 inches
- Falmouth: 3.91 inches
- Wareham: 3.88 inches
This list will be updated as more reports become available.
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