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Mass. nor’easter wind reports: Town-by-town list of highest rain totals (so far)

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration fall nor’easter is hammering Massachusetts with powerful wind gusts, rain and coastal flooding concerns, with impacts expected to continue into the work week.

A flood watch is in effect for most of Massachusetts through late Monday night as excessive rainfall continues to cause flooding and make some roads impassable.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Massachusetts through 8 p.m. Sunday, including Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Inland, a high wind warning is in effect for Worcester County through noon Sunday.

Below is a town-by-town list of notable rain totals as of early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

  • West Wareham: 5.32 inches
  • Buzzards Bay: 5.21 inches
  • Bridgewater: 5.17 inches
  • Stoughton: 5.04 inches
  • Rochester: 5.00 inches
  • Acushnet: 4.81 inches
  • Westport: 4.46 inches
  • Westwood: 4.45 inches
  • Milton: 4.36 inches
  • Plymouth: 4.24 inches
  • Dighton: 4.07 inches
  • Falmouth: 3.91 inches
  • Wareham: 3.88 inches

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

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