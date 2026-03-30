Mass. man sentenced to federal prison for possessing ‘enormous’ child porn collection, feds say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An Amherst man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing more than 100,000 files of sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Daniel Tocci, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. The government had recommended a sentence of 70 months in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni handed down his sentence.

Tocci pleaded guilty in September to possession of child pornography.

During a search of Tocci’s Amherst home in November 2023, investigators found that Tocci possessed over 100,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors, prosecutors said.

More than 100,000 files of child sex abuse material were found saved across five thumb drives, and more than 10,000 files of child sex abuse material were found on Tocci’s laptop.

Prosecutors said some of the files “portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or sexual exploitation of a toddler.”

Tocci’s laptop also contained extremely disturbing images of violent acts, such as a cat being killed by being put in a blender; a male shooting a female in the head; a dog being beaten to death; severed limbs; as well as images and videos of bestiality, prosecutors said.

Tocci’s devices also revealed Google searches related to child sexual abuse, such as “countries with legal prostitution under 18,” prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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