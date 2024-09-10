Mass. man pushed child to ground for splashing water on him during family gathering, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested last week after police say he pushed a child to the ground for splashing water on him during a family gathering in New Hampshire earlier this summer.

Xavier Simonin, 29, of Newburyport, is slated to be arraigned in October in Nashua District Court in New Hampshire on a felony charge of second-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a residence in Nashua on June 10 to investigate information received from the Division for Children, Youth, and Families learned a 9-year-old child was treated at a local hospital and transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital for injuries resulting from an assault by a relative of the victim, police said.

The investigation found that Simonini allegedly “pushed the child to the ground due to the child splashing water onto him at a family gathering,” police stated in a news release.

Police said the child was left hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after the assault.

Detectives later applied for an arrest warrant and took Simonin into custody on Friday, Sept. 6.

Simonini was released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group