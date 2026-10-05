Mass. man pleads guilty to importing, selling plutonium from Russia

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after illegally importing and selling plutonium from Russia.

Authorities said 44-year-old Jacob D. Miller also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing ammunition and explosive materials as a convicted felon and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Miller was indicted by a grand jury in April 2025. He has been in federal custody on pretrial detention since his arrest.

According to court filings, on Feb. 9, 2004, he was convicted in Massachusetts state court of possessing child pornography and possessing an explosive device and was sentenced to six months of incarceration to be followed by 10 years of probation.

After being released, Miller started a business called Collect The Periodic Table (CTPT) through which he sold samples of elements listed in the periodic table of elements, including plutonium and thallium.

Authorities said he operated the business from his home in South Hadley.

Between approximately Dec. 30, 2020 and March 31, 2025, Miller sold plutonium to approximately 67 customers throughout the United States and abroad. Plutonium is deemed a hazardous substance and is prohibited from being mailed.

Investigators said they found a box containing boxes of explosive powder, numerous rounds of ammunition, and six rifles during a search of his home in 2025.

Officers said Miller’s laptop and cellphone also contained child sexual abuse material, which he had accessed as recently as the day before the search warrant.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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