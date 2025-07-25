Mass. man gets prison time for trafficking drugs, his brother remains a fugitive, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A Malden man will serve time in prison for drug trafficking while his brother, also charged in the case, remains a fugitive, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Logan Pierre, a/k/a “LO,” 33, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to serve 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy handed down his sentence.

Pierre pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, and 40 grams and more of fentanyl and cocaine.

Authorities charged Logan Pierre along with his brother, Isaiah Pierre, in June 2024.

Isaiah Pierre fled apprehension and remains a fugitive, Foley said Friday.

An investigation launched in fall 2023 found that the Pierre brothers were actively selling meth in the greater Boston area, prosecutors said.

Between October 2023 and May 2024, Logan Pierre and, allegedly, Isaiah Pierre, sold or arranged the sale of a pound methamphetamine at least five separate times, prosecutors said.

During a search of Logan Pierre’s apartment, investigators found an additional 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

