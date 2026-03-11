Mass. man gets prison time for having more than 5,000 files of child porn on cell phone, feds say

BOSTON — A man living in Lowell has been sentenced to federal prison for having more than 5,000 files of child pornography on his cell phone, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Steven Estrada Ramirez, 23, is subject to deportation upon completing his sentence of five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Estrada Ramirez had thousands of images and videos of child pornography depicting children between one and eight years old, prosecutors said.

The home screen of Estrada Ramirez’s cell phone depicted an image of child sex abuse material, prosecutors said.

Estrada Ramirez pleaded guilty in November to receipt and possession of child pornography. A federal grand jury indicted him in May 2024.

Prosecutors said Estrada Ramirez participated in multiple online chat groups used by perpetrators to share and view child sex abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Estrada also had a USB drive containing over 700 video files depicting child sex abuse material, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris handed down his prison sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

