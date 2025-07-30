Massachusetts man gets prison time for child porn

BOSTON — A West Wareham man will serve time in prison for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Joshua Roe, 38, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy handed down his sentence.

Roe pleaded guilty in January to one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest in September 2024.

On Sept. 6, 2024, during a search of Roe’s home, investigators seized approximately 11 electronic devices belonging to Roe.

A forensic examination conducted on site showed at least one device with images and videos depicting child sex abuse material, Foley said.

Investigators later found child sex abuse material on seven of those devices, including deleted files depicting child pornography, Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

