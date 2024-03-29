Mass. man facing kidnapping, child endangerment charges in alleged car theft that led to Amber Alert

WINDSOR, Conn. — A young boy who was inside a car stolen in Massachusetts, prompting the activation of an Amber Alert, was found safe at a hotel in Connecticut on Friday and the suspect in the incident is now facing criminal charges, authorities said.

Vadim Vorobyov, 52, of Springfield, is facing charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and fugitive from justice in Connecticut and is also expected to be charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and motor vehicle larceny in Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Vorobyov is accused of stealing a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was parked outside a residence on Exchange Street in Chicopee with the motor running and a 3-year-old boy in the backseat around 8:40 a.m.

The Camry was captured on a license plate reader heading south on Route 91 in Longmeadow and later found in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, Connecticut, around 10:30 a.m. but Vorobyov and the child weren’t inside of it.

A short time later, an employee from the Rodeway Inn & Suites on Bridge Street in East Windsor contacted police to report that a child had been left on their property by Vorobyov, according to state police.

Vorobyov was later found at the nearby Anytime Fitness and taken into custody, leading to the deactivation of the Amber Alert. The child was transported to a Massachusetts hospital for a precautionary examination.

“We are grateful to the many members of the public and media outlets who quickly shared information,” state police said in a statement.

State police didn’t say when Vorobyov would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

