Mass. man convicted of trying to sex traffic a 12-year-old at a New Hampshire hotel, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A federal jury has convicted a Massachusetts man of trying to sex traffic a 12-year-old at a New Hampshire hotel, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Ozeias Luiz Guilherme, 40, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was convicted of one count each of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement on Friday.

Guilherme’s conviction came down after a four-day trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe ordered Guilherme detained pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 4.

On Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2024, in a proactive law enforcement operation, agents posted and monitored an advertisement on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex, prosecutors said.

The advertisement contained images of what appeared to be two minor girls, and a contact phone number. Prosecutors said law enforcement agents monitored this line and used it to communicate with potential sex buyers, including Guilherme.

During a text conversation between an undercover agent and Guilherme, the agent stated that she had a 12-year-old girl available to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

The agent then provided Guilherme with the address of a hotel in Manchester.

Once at the hotel, Guilherme met with an undercover agent and confirmed that he had $100 that he agreed to pay for the commercial sex act, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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