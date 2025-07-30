Mass. man convicted of murder after stabbing death during fight in 2021

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton man has been convicted of murder after the stabbing death of a 44-year-old Eric J. Cohen during a fight in 2021, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Keith Disharoom, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

Disharoom is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

On the evening of July 18, 2021, Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of an assault and battery with a knife happening in the area of 553 North Main St.

When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Cohen, with two stab wounds to his upper chest.

Cohen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead, Cruz said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, and determined that a fight took place between Cohen and Disharoom, Cruz said.

Disharoom stabbed Cohen, while co-defendant Mark Stroud, 29, struck Cohen’s service dog and a nearby woman with a bat, Cruz said.

Stroud is in custody awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and animal cruelty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

