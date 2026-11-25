HUDSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a smoke shop in Hudson, New Hampshire, back in August.

Hudson police responded to Brennan’s Smoke Shop at 95 River Road in the early morning hours of August 17 and discovered that the front glass door had been shattered.

Surveillance footage provided by the owner allegedly showed a person with their face covered using a hatchet to break through the door.

The suspect, who was carrying a blue backpack, allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and cash from the register.

Officers used a K-9 to track the suspect from the business to a residential property in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Detectives worked with the Tyngsborough Police Department to investigate the property and developed information that led them to identify 33-year-old Brendan Wetherbee as a suspect.

Police later found a blue backpack inside Wetherbee’s home, along with documents bearing his name. Detectives also reviewed footage from a previous police encounter in which Wetherbee was wearing clothing consistent with that seen in the store’s surveillance footage.

On November 24, Hudson detectives took custody of Wetherbee at the Middlesex House of Correction in Massachusetts and transported him to the Hudson Police Department for booking.

Wetherbee was charged with one count of felony burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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