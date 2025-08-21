Mass. man arrested for threatening Texas Roadhouse staff with handgun, steak knife, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening patrons and staff with a gun at two New Hampshire restaurants on Monday night.

Mark Kidman, 57, of Westford, was charged with five counts of felony criminal threatening with a firearm, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

According to Manchester Police, Kidman walked into the Texas Roadhouse on South Willow Street around 9 p.m. and threatened staff members with a handgun and a steak knife.

Authorities say he physically assaulted one of the employees before restaurant staff disarmed him.

Police did not say what led up to the alleged altercation.

When officers arrived, investigators say Kidman actively resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

Following his arrest, Manchester Police say they were alerted to a separate, unrelated incident that occurred earlier in the night, where Kidman began arguing with customers and threatening employees at the Caribbean Market on Maple Street with a handgun.

Because of this, police also charged Kidman with felony criminal threatening with a firearm.

He was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at Manchester District Court at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.

