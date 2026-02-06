Mass. man arrested in string of random assaults on women at MBTA station, police say

MALDEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with a string of random assaults on women at an MBTA station, authorities announced Friday.

Malden detectives and special operations officers executed arrest and search warrants at the Melrose home of 34-year-old Ralph Fleuristil around 6 a.m., according to the Malden Police Department.

Police say the arrest of Fleuristil was the result of an “intensive investigation into a series of assaults that appeared to be random in nature.”

The assaults, at least two of which appeared to be “sexually motivated,” occurred in and around the Malden Center MBTA station, according to investigators. The alleged assaults are believed to have happened on or around Jan. 18, 2026.

Detectives have identified two assault victims but believe there are at least two others who have not yet come forward, police noted.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Malden Police Detective David Yung at 781-397-7181.

The investigation remains ongoing.

