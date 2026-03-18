Mass. man admits to stashing 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to drug charges connected to a drug manufacturing ring, the U.S. Attorney said.

Joshua Morales, 31, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Patti Saris scheduled sentencing for June 12. Morales was charged in August 2025.

According to the charging documents, investigators saw Morales enter a home in Methuen and leave with a large orange bag.

According to court documents, investigators knew that the home was an alleged drug distribution and manufacturing location.

While under surveillance, Morales then drove to a location in Lawrence, where he was apprehended, prosecutors said.

Lawrence man percocet (U.S. Attorney's Office)

During a search of Morales’ vehicle, 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl were recovered.

During a search of the home in Methuen, an automated pill press was located, along with multiple kilograms of counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Lawrence man Percocet (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Investigators also recovered numerous items used in the pill manufacturing process, including cutting agents, blenders, scales, bowls, and bags full of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine powders and binding agents.

For the charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Morales faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

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